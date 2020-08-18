Dr. Heidi Reuter, of Reuter Family Dentistry in Wadena and Perham, has been named one of the 2020 “40 Under 40” by Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine. The 82 final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry who are renowned for their medical innovations, philanthropy or patient care across the United States, according to a Reuter Family Dentistry news release.

“At Reuter Family Dentistry we focus on exceptional patient care. The design of our offices is centered on creating a space where you can truly feel calm and relaxed. We want our patients to trust that when they are here, they will be treated like family,” Dr. Reuter said in the release. “So, being recognized nationally for such innovation and outstanding patient care, is a great honor.”

Less than 500 of America’s best young dentists have earned this designation, according to the release.

A complete list of the 2020 “40 Under 40” can be found at IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.