Originally from Wauwatosa, Wis., Dr. Roelke received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, according to a Lakewood Health System news release. Dr. Roelke is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology (Fellow) and the American Board of Dermatology (Diplomate).

Dr. Roelke is a lover of culinary adventures, wine, his wife Jennifer and their four-legged, furry children.

Dr. Roelke will start seeing patients in the Staples clinic in August as well as patients in the Sartell dermatology clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 320-252-3376.