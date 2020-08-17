A new dermatologist, Dr. Craig Roelke, is joining Lakewood Health System’s specialty medical staff.
Originally from Wauwatosa, Wis., Dr. Roelke received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, according to a Lakewood Health System news release. Dr. Roelke is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology (Fellow) and the American Board of Dermatology (Diplomate).
Dr. Roelke is a lover of culinary adventures, wine, his wife Jennifer and their four-legged, furry children.
Dr. Roelke will start seeing patients in the Staples clinic in August as well as patients in the Sartell dermatology clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 320-252-3376.