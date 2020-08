A new Trump Shop store will be selling Donald Trump items including flags, t-shirts, hats and mugs for the next three months.

Cameron Angelo, who runs the store, sold items on the corner of Hwy 10 and Second St. SW on Aug. 8 and 9 before leasing the space at 315 Jefferson St. S. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Angelo moved from New Orleans, La. to run the store.

"Everybody's showed love so far," Angelo said.