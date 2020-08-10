Lakewood Health System has partnered with the Minneapolis Heart Institute® (MHI) at Abbott Northwestern, part of Allina Health, for cardiology services. Minneapolis Heart Institute is the highest ranked cardiology group in the Twin Cities, according to the recently released US News and World report rankings. Cardiologists will be providing weekly coverage at Lakewood, according to a Lakewood Health System news release.

MHI cardiologists will work directly with patients and their primary care provider to manage all aspects of care. Tests performed at Lakewood include:

Echocardiograms

Exercise treadmill tests

Stress echo tests

Nuclear stress tests

Holter and event monitoring

CT calcium scoring

For more information on MHI, their cardiology providers and their partnership with Lakewood, visit www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com