He has 26 years of experience in education from an elementary school teacher to elementary school principal and his most recent position as the Pine River-Backus School District superintendent, according to a CLC news release.

“Dave brings a wealth of knowledge in education, administration and business,” said President of Central Lakes College Dr. Hara Charlier in the release. “He will be a valuable asset to our campus community and to the communities we serve. We are thrilled to welcome him to Central Lakes College."

Endicott’s community involvement includes serving the Cass County and Pine River Economic Development Boards as well as an active member of his local Chamber of Commerce.

"I am excited about the opportunity to serve the Staples area and Central Lakes College as the Dean of Staples Campuses. I look forward to connecting with businesses and community leaders to see how CLC can help serve the needs of the communities in our area," Endicott said in the release.