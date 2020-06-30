West Central Telephone held their annual meeting of the members on June 22. Only the board of directors and officers were in attendance due to current COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting was held to meet the Bylaws of the cooperative regarding annual meetings. The limited agenda included presentation of the affidavit of proper notice, approval of the 2019 annual meeting minutes and review of the election results, according to a WCTA news release.

Members received an informational packet containing the 2019 annual meeting minutes. The packet included a response form for participation. Of the 947 response forms received, 903 indicated approval of the minutes. The board and officers then reviewed the election results. The election held by mail-in ballot on May 11 resulted in incumbents Dale Schmith and Harvey Aho declared the winners.

Members that returned a response form were eligible for door prizes. The winner of the grand prize drawing consisting of a year of free local phone and internet service was Raymond and Janice Hiedeman. Another 50 prize packages were awarded. Those that won are reminded that if you have not yet received your prize, you are urged to visit the Sebeka office.

The following businesses generously donated prizes for the annual meeting: Innovative Systems, Moss & Barnett, Pinnacle Publishing, Dakota Supply Group, NISC, Cooperative Network Services, Toby Pierce & Associates, Olsen Thielen & CO, Locators & Supplies, Power & Telephone, Calix and Hallmark/Crown Media.