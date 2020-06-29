Originally from Grand Forks, N.D., Dr. Peterson received his undergraduate degree from Concordia College–Moorhead and his medical degree from Des Moines University, according to a Lakewood Health System news release. He completed his residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center. He is also a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

As a podiatrist, Dr. Peterson specializes in areas of the foot and ankle. He enjoys helping diabetic patients navigate living well with diabetes as it relates to their feet, according to the release.

“I am excited to join Lakewood and work with you and carry on the tradition of exceptional patient care,” Dr. Peterson said in the release.

Dr. Peterson has been married to his wife Natalie for 35 years, and they have three adult children: Leah and her husband, Matt; Landon and his wife, Bailey; and Preston. In his spare time, Dr. Peterson enjoys doing home and yard projects, learning about history and ancestry, and traveling with his wife. He also has a special interest in dogs and birds.

Dr. Peterson will start seeing patients at Lakewood's Staples clinic on July 7. He will also see patients in Browerville on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

To schedule an appointment with him, call 218-894-1515.