Originally from Chicago, Ill. Dr. Jahoda received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin– Madison and his medical degree from Loyola University–Chicago, according to a Lakewood Health System news release. He also completed his residency at Loyola. Dr. Jahoda is a member of the American Urologic Association.

As a urologist, Dr. Jahoda specializes in illnesses and diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive system. He has special interests in kidney stones, bladder cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

“I’m excited to be at Lakewood because it allows me the work/life balance I didn’t have before,” Dr. Jahoda said in the release. “Having a young family, I wanted the opportunity to spend more time with them. I’m especially looking forward to serving a need for people in this area.”

Dr. Jahoda is married with two young sons. In his free time, he enjoys golfing, water skiing, snowmobiling and tennis.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jahoda at Lakewood's Staples clinic, call 218-894-1515.