For the last 35 years you've come to know the building at 314 South Jefferson Street as the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

But with a shrinking footprint due to fewer staff and more efficiencies in publishing the news, it became time to move to a smaller location and make way for another business to prosper at the site.

The Pioneer Journal staff picked up and moved to a pair of offices in the back of the Cozy Theatre in Wadena on Thursday, May 14. The new location is located near Davis Appraisals with the address of 12 Colfax Avenue SW, Suite 2. The former Pioneer Journal building was officially sold Friday, May 15.

With the move came the need to also move the extensive archive of newspapers, which are in bound volumes. These volumes are now stored at the Wadena County Historical Society Museum. They can be viewed by appointment by calling the historical society at 631-9079.

The Pioneer Journal is currently closed to the public to avoid the possible transmission of COVID-19 to staff and guests. The hope is to reopen the location as soon as we are able. In the mean time, feel free to call the office at the same phone number as always 218-631-2561.

You can also reach staff at the following email addresses: