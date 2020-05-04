A dramatic decline in advertising during the COVID-19 pandemic caused Wadena Pioneer Journal staff to make the difficult decision to discontinue insertion of the Classy Canary into the weekly edition and suspend the Intercom effective May 11. The suspension is expected to last at least 120 days.

The Canary and Intercom shoppers are free publications but have always been supported by advertising. There are no longer enough advertisers to sustain the publications.

"Over the years the advertising revenue for this publication has gone further and further down," Pioneer Journal publisher Melissa Swenson said. "We are now at the point where it is costing us money to continue this publication."

Similar decisions to suspend publication of shoppers has been happening across the Forum Communications Company and beyond as newspapers grapple with a downturn in advertising revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have any questions, contact the Wadena Pioneer Journal office at 218-631-2561.