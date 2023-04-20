R.D. Offutt’s Wadena Farm will have new leadership when it is time to plant potatoes this spring.

Charlie Wachlin, 25-year team member, has been promoted to RDO’s Regional Farm Manager. Wachlin began his career as a general laborer at the Wadena farm, where he eventually took over as the Team Lead. He later moved to the Perham Farm, where he spent several years as a Team Lead, before returning to Wadena as Farm Manager, the role he’s had since 2012. In his new position, Wachlin will oversee operations at RDO’s Wadena, Little Falls, Staples and Lisbon, ND farming locations. Originally from Wadena, Wachlin and his wife Diane live in Bertha, where they raised four children. Wachlin serves on the Wadena County Fair Board.

Jonathan Robbins, 15-year team member, has been promoted to the Wadena Farm Manager, replacing Charlie Wachlin. Robbins started his career at RDO at the Perham Farm, working in maintenance, irrigation and the warehouse. In 2011, he moved to Oklahoma to manage a sweet potato farm that RDO operated for a few years. Since then, he’s been back with the Wadena team, working his way up from laborer to Team Lead and now Farm Manager. Robbins is from upstate New York and resides in the Wadena area with his wife and two children. Robbins is a member of the American Legion Post 366 and serves on the Wadena County Fair Board.

Kyle Robinson, nine-year team member, has been promoted to Wadena Team Lead. Robinson has served as the farm’s shop foreman, maintaining equipment and irrigation connections, and supporting farm operations during planting and harvest. Robinson grew up in Parkers Prairie and after living in Warroad for a few years, he returned to Parkers Prairie where he lives with his family.

Warren Warmbold, R.D. Offutt Farms Vice President of Operations, said it’s exciting to see long-time team members move into leadership roles, noting RDO’s average manager has more than 25 years with the company.

“Many of our team members start in operations, learn the various aspects of the farm, and take that expertise into leadership positions,” Warmbold said. “R.D. Offutt Farms is a wonderful place to grow a career.”