Fisher Named TWEC’s Operations Manager

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative (TWEC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Fisher to Operations Manager on December 1, 2022. With more than a decade of experience in the electric industry, Fisher’s primary focus will be to oversee the construction, operation and maintenance of TWEC’s distribution system and act as the head of TWEC’s safety program.

Fisher and his team, which includes lineworkers, warehouse specialist, purchasing agent, and mechanic will continue to be proactive with maintenance of facilities and equipment while continually being dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy to the members TWEC serves.

“Tyler brings a wealth of experience, qualifications, and leadership qualities. We are excited about his new role at the Cooperative. Without a doubt, having Tyler at the helm of the Operations department will be a great asset to our team and to our members.” said Dan Carlisle, CEO/President & General Counsel of Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative.

Fisher started his career at TWEC in 2013 as a Staking Technician. In that position, Fisher worked face to face with members and property owners with new construction projects, service upgrades, locating, line rebuilds, and obtaining easements.