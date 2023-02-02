Financial Education Opportunities Expand with Pfeffer named Community Outreach Specialist

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently increased their ability to provide more financial education to the communities of Ada, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Staples, and Wadena. Nicole Pfeffer will take her 20 years of experience in the financial industry helping members to classrooms, businesses, and community events as a new Community Outreach Specialist.

Mid Minnesota knows that the financial world can feel intimidating. In fact, a recent survey of our members indicated that 60% are only somewhat financially knowledgeable. This is no surprise given the frequent changes in finances, tools to manage your money, and decisions that feel like high stakes.

“This is why we’re passionate about helping our members and community build financial literacy. Our team at MMFCU has plenty of expertise and we want to share it with you. By having two of us delivering this information and helping the communities we can have a bigger impact,” said Jill Casper, Vice President of Community Engagement.

In 2022, MMFCU provided 4,120 hours of financial education free of charge in the communities we serve.

“I am going to miss working each day with the Alexandria team helping our members. But am excited to reach more people in Ada, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Staples, and Wadena with financial education!,” said Nicole.

Most of MMFCU’s work is in the classroom and with existing organizations already serving those needing additional financial education. They have partnered with more than 20 school districts, businesses and organizations. Topics include Money Management, Identity Theft, and Credit Reports. In addition, they offer two simulations that groups can experience:

- Poverty Simulation program is designed to help individuals better understand poverty by stepping into the real-life situations of others struggling with, and living in, poverty. This helps to raise awareness and increase our understanding of the challenges individuals and families living in poverty face each day.

- Mad City Money is a hands-on simulation that gives youth a taste of the real world - complete with career, salary, spouse, student loan debt, credit card debt, and medical insurance payments. They select housing, transportation, food, clothing, childcare - all while building their budget. Students experience unexpected windfalls and unplanned expenses, just like real life. Participants learn how basic personal finance skills can help them avoid financial problems in the future and gain a valuable new perspective on their choices with money.

For more information about financial education and how to arrange for an education event or simulation for your students, employees or group call your local MMFCU office or visit https://www.mmfcu.org/community/financial-education/.

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology, and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.