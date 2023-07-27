Bonnie Dykhoff of Centennial Realty Earns NAR Designation in Senior Real Estate

Bonnie Dykhoff with Centennial Realty, has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the SRES Council of the National Association of REALTORS. Bonnie joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers age 55 and older.

“Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a REALTOR with SRES designation will be able to help them every step of the way. Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES designation means that a REALTOR has that understanding, ” said Jennifer Rzeszewski, VP and ED of the Center for Realtor Development.