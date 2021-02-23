Arvig is now accepting applications for two different scholarships to be awarded to area high school seniors graduating in 2021.

The first scholarship is with the Foundation for Rural Service and NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association. FRS awards graduating high school seniors across rural America with $2,000 scholarships. Arvig contributes an additional $500 for a $2,500 award for scholarship winners who are sponsored by Arvig.

The deadline for FRS scholarship applications is March 5.

To be eligible applicants must:

Be a current senior graduating high school in 2021.

Be accepted by an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

Be sponsored by Arvig. In order to obtain sponsorship, the applicant must be from a family that subscribes to at least one residential service from Arvig.

Have at least a C grade point average.

Express an interest in returning to a rural community following graduation.

Applications can be found online at www.frs.org/programs/youth-programs/scholarships.

The second scholarship is the James L. Bass Legal Scholarship. Bass engaged in an active law career that spanned more than 70 years and was pivotal in the creation of NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association. The NTCA board established a scholarship recognizing Bass’s industry impact for those entering their first year of law school and who also have an interest in rural communities.

The scholarship will be at least $5,000.

The deadline for the Bass Legal Scholarship is April 16.

To be eligible applicants must:

Be entering their first year of law school.

Have interest in rural communities

Be a U.S. citizen

The application can be found online at www.frs.org/programs/james-l-bass-legal-scholarship.