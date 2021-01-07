Tri-County Health Care is returning most of its ReadyCare operations to a pre-COVID-19 state, effective Jan. 7.

Previously, ReadyCare converted to a respiratory clinic in response to a spike in community COVID-19 prevalence. Positive COVID-19 cases have been trending down in the region for several weeks, prompting the change back to normal operations, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

Patients experiencing non-emergency medical issues can now use ReadyCare for walk-in care. People wanting to utilize ReadyCare should still enter through the north entrance.

Tri-County Health Care reminds everyone not to delay seeing a medical provider for any new or ongoing health concerns. Top infection prevention practices are in place to ensure patients can safely meet with their provider. People experiencing emergency medical issues should immediately visit the emergency room or call 911.

ReadyCare is open:

Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

For regular updates, please visit TCHC.org/COVID19 or follow Tri-County Health Care on Facebook.