The Little Round Still, the new and only distillery in Wadena (that we know of) had a sneak peek opening in November and opened to more regular hours Friday, Dec. 4.

The business will be open until 7 p.m. Friday and opens again for regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday - Saturday next week. Those stopping by were able to peruse and purchase a variety of branded clothing, flasks, glasses and, of course, distilled spirits in the form of bourbon. Check out the entirely remodeled interior of this historic downtown building.

Not all features of the distillery are able to begin at this time due to the current COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The business plans to be a distillery of vodka, rum and bourbon, and had their first batch of rum and bourbon cooking back in June of 2020. Business partners in this venture are Dave Stormoen and Steve Wilson.

Check out the Pioneer Journal next week for more on all that the business has to offer.