USA TODAY reports “Americans were hit with 58.5 billion robocalls last year, an increase of 22% from the 47.8 billion received in 2018, according to YouMail, a company that provides a service to block such messages.” This represents a growth in robocalls of 108% in one year, and indications are that the numbers will rise even higher, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

Better Business Bureaus (BBBs) across the country receive so many complaints about these calls the BBBs in the Upper Midwest – Minnesota and North Dakota; Wisconsin; Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and SW Iowa; Chicago and Northern Illinois; and Greater Iowa, Quad Cities & Siouxland Region – are collaborating with AARP Midwest to bring consumers and businesses "Robocalls: Disconnected!"

This virtual event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Register at BBB.org/Minnesota/Robocalls. The program will be moderated by Gia Vang, KARE 11 Sunrise Anchor.

"Robocalls: Disconnected! will help you understand the complexities and complications of this issue and what authorities are doing to restore trust in the phone system," said Susan Adams Loyd, president and chief executive officer for BBB serving Minnesota and North Dakota.

Contact the BBB at bbb.org or 651-699-1111, toll-free at 1-800-646-6222.