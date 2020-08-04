Along west Hwy 10, the Wadena County Historical Society has a new billboard reading "Past Zone" as a reminder that despite the detour the Historical Society is continuing to preserve and protect the history of Wadena County, according to a Society news release.

The shutdown due to the coronavirus also hasn't stopped the Society's mission to preserve history and come up with new ways to present it. The monthly literary event connecting readers and writers, BookEnds, is available online at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org. With a grant from Five Wings Arts Council, there will be innovative ways to produce the Fall Legacy series. A grant from the Jack and Alvida Browne Foundation is making it possible to create new and exciting online exhibits.

The Museum and Research center are closed to the public but research requests are still being accepted. Books and souvenirs are also available for curbside pickup.

For the available resources, email 603wchs@arvig.net, leave a message at 218-631-9079 or visit the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

Upcoming event

The Historical Society BookEnds online edition will feature J. Ryan Stradal's second book, "The Lager Queen of Minnesota" on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

"The Lager Queen of Minnesota " is a novel of family, Midwestern values, hard work, fate and the secrets of making a world-class beer, according to a Historical Society news release. Stradal grew up in Hastings , Minn. and now lives in California .

To receive an invitation for the Zoom event, please email 603wchs@arvig.net .

The Sept. 12 BookEnds online edition will feature author Gretchen Anthony and her new book "The Kids Are Gonna Ask."