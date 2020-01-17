At Wadena-Deer Creek, the middle/high school will release at 12:15 p.m. and the elementary school at 12:30 p.m. No practices or after-school activities will take place tonight.

Verndale School will be closing at 12:30 p.m., with buses departing at 12:40 p.m.

Bertha-Hewitt School will be dismissed today at 12:15 p.m. Hangout will also be closing.

After school activities canceled at Sebeka School.

Early release for all Staples-Motley schools at 12:30 pm today. No after school activities or athletic events tonight.

A "strong winter storm" with blowing and drifting snow in the morning is expected as well as blizzard conditions Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. Patchy blowing snow is predicted after 9 a.m. and snow after 12 p.m., with totals of 1 to 3 inches.