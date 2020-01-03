Eric Platzer and Ashley Stansberry of Sebeka welcomed their new baby girl, Leighton Mae, into the world on Jan. 2 at Lakewood Health System in Staples.

Leighton was born at 1:04 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches, according to a news release from Lakewood Health System. The delivering physician was Dr. Lindsay Leveille. Leighton joins big brother, Ryker, who turned 3 in December.

To celebrate Leighton’s birth and in honor of the New Year, the Lakewood Health System Auxiliary and Piecemakers Quilting Club of Staples presented gifts to the family. The Auxiliary, represented by LaVonne Selleck, gave a gift of $50. The Piecemakers Quilting Club, represented by Lisa Kajer and Mary Noska, gave a beautiful handmade baby quilt, prepared for the 2020 New Year’s baby. The Auxiliary and Piecemakers Quilting Club annually present gifts to the family of the New Year’s baby at Lakewood.

All patients who give birth at Lakewood Health System receive gifts to enhance their birthing experience and help prepare them for life at home. These gifts include a candlelight dinner, a relaxing massage, an infant car seat, a CD of baby photos, a diaper bag, a complimentary home visit by the expectations team and a case of diapers.