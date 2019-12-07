Foster Grandparents from Central Minnesota gathered on Dec. 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Staples to recognize their volunteer efforts and years of service. Foster Grandparents volunteer in area schools by acting as role models as they mentor students.

Thirty eight Foster Grandparents, area educators from Staples/Motley, Wadena, Verndale and four Catholic Charities staff members listened to performances from the Staples/Motley High School Bell Choir and the Staples/Motley High School Choir. Foster Grandparent Director Stacy Lund and Area Supervisor Jon Knopik led the annual program and acknowledged Foster Grandparents with one, five and 10 years of service.

Six Foster Grandparents, Frank Vasecka, Dawn Adamietz (Staples/Motley Elementary), Anne Huhtala (Menahga Middle School), Beatrice Meech (Verndale Area Christian Academy), Connie Pickar (Sebeka Elementary School) and Kathy Fineday (Sacred Heart Elementary, Staples) were recognized for completing their first year of service in the program. Foster Grandparent Gail Szathmary (Wadena Little Kids Club) was recognized for completing five years of service. Connie Putz (Verndale Schools), Joan Brandt (Staples/Motley Elementary School) and Carol Klindworth (Wadena Elementary School) were recognized for 10 years of service by Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja.

This year is the 54th Anniversary of the Foster Grandparent Program, which pairs seniors, age 55 and over, with students in local schools or other non-profit agencies where there are children who need extra assistance. The program’s belief is that seniors have extraordinary gifts and talents to share with children.

Statistics indicate that 90% of the Foster Grandparents say volunteering gives them a sense of purpose and 76% have reported that their physical and mental health is significantly better when they volunteer.