The Minnesota Department of Human Services has announced the winners of its Circle of Excellence awards, which recognize organizations that have partnered with DHS and done an exemplary job of providing food, shelter and other assistance to Minnesotans in need.

One regional winner includes Sourcewell, formerly NJPA, of Staples.

Sourcewell in Staples has been partnering with Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties to streamline childcare licensing processes and ensure the availability of qualified childcare providers in the area.

“These organizations go above and beyond each and every day to improve the lives of Minnesotans,” said Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “We are grateful to them for leading the way through their creativity, innovation, skill and commitment to the people we serve.”

This is the eighth year of the Circle of Excellence Awards.



