Rachel Connell of Staples in Cass County was elected to a one-year term on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors as the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee chair during the 101st Annual Meeting in Bloomington on Nov. 22.

Rachel and her husband, Seth, together with her parents raise cattle and grow hay and corn. The Connells have three children.

“I am excited to work with amazing people,” Connell said. “I hope to engage more of the younger generations and bring more young members to the table. I believe that the most important benefit of being a Farm Bureau member is the family based community and networking connections.”

Re-elected to a three-year term to represent District II was Bob Roelofs of Garden City in Blue Earth County and Fran Miron from Hugo in Washington/Ramsey County representing District V. Elected to the board of directors also serving a one-year term was Promotion & Education Committee chair Peter Bakken from Rock County.

Minnesota Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state, focusing on farmers, families and food. Members determine policy through a grassroots process involving the Farm Bureau members in 78 county Farm Bureau units in a formal, democratic process. Through this process, members make their views heard to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for Young Farmers & Ranchers help develop leadership abilities and improve farm management. Promotion & Education committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for farm children. Farm Bureau is active in a variety of other programs and activities. For more information, contact your county Farm Bureau office.

Nationwide, the American Farm Bureau Federation has over 5.5 million members in approximately 2,800 county Farm Bureaus. For more information, log onto www.fbmn.org.