A new series of six postcards has been released that feature images of Wadena. The postcards are being funded by the Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau and will be available free of charge in order to help promote the area.

In 2017, the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce was awarded a grant in the amount of $8,000 from Region 5 Branding Project funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance (Sourcewell). The "Picturing the Good Life" grant was written by the Wadena County Historical Society with the idea of creating a collection of images from the Wadena area. Wadena is at the crossroads of three major auto routes, including the famous Jefferson Highway, which also runs through Verndale. The project proposed to visually capture images that show what "The Good Life" looks like and make them available on storefronts, billboards and social media. These first six postcards are just a beginning, according to a news release from the Wadena County Historical Society.

Residents and visitors will be able to receive the free postcards at the new Wadena Chamber of Commerce offices located at the Wadena Depot, the Wadena County Historical Society Museum and Bookstore, and participating businesses. Keep the postcards as souvenirs, or better yet, send them to friends and associates.

For more information please contact the Wadena Chamber at 218-632-7704 or the Wadena County Museum at 218-631-6079.