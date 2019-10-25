The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named Minnesota State Community and Technical College as an Aspen Prize Top 150 U.S. Community College, making it eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence for 2021.

The institute selects its top 150 community colleges from nearly 1,000 colleges nationwide based on student success in the areas of learning, certificate and degree completion, employment and earnings and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students, according to a news release from M State.

This is the sixth time that the Aspen Institute has included M State on its list of top community colleges. The college has campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

“I’m so proud that the work of our faculty, staff and administrators has been recognized by the Aspen Institute as one of the Top 150 colleges in the nation for the sixth consecutive award cycle,” said M State President Carrie Brimhall. “At M State, we are all in when it comes to student success!”

The mission of the Aspen Institute, an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C., is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues.