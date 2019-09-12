Tri-County Health Care hosted its second annual All Heart Gala Friday, Nov. 1, at Thumper Pond in Ottertail and brought in more than $25,000, according to Ryan Damlo, Tri-County Foundation Executive Director.

Over 190 community members, Tri-County staff and providers, and local business representatives attended. The event featured over 50 items up for sale during a silent auction, and several high-end items were sold during a live auction, including a trip to Costa Rica, a hunting/fishing package through Hosted Hunts, a University of North Dakota hockey experience and many more items, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

All proceeds from the event go toward purchasing equipment essential to the life-saving care in the emergency department at Tri-County. They plan to use the funds to purchase several pieces of equipment, including a LUCAS device, which is an automated machine that can perform consistent high-quality CPR while freeing up staff to perform other life-saving measures to give the patients the best chance of survival. The funds will also go toward the purchase of a HoverMatt, a device that helps reduce the pain of transferring patients from the ED cot to the X- ray table, CT, or to the EMS cot while also reducing the risk of staff injury from lifting patients while transferring them back and forth between surfaces, and a Broselow Cart, which carries all of the life-saving devices needed to help provide emergency care to children of all sizes.

The Foundation has set the date for the third annual All Heart Gala, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. For more information about the Foundation, visit TCHC.org/foundation.