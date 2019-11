Dollar General’s newest store at 101 County Road 1 in Ottertail is now open, according to a Dollar General news release.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening at 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.