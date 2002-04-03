The Wadena Police Department has established an “Internet Purchase Exchange Zone” for area residents buying or selling items online.

Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz explained how it's important to create a monitored space for online internet sales as well as online classified ads in order to make the exchange process safer. Plautz said there wasn't any dangerous situation that prompted the decision.

She credited Wadena City Councilman Mark Lunde for bringing the idea forward. Plautz then worked with Julia Snyder at Signs and Designs to create the signage for the site. The designated safety zone is posted with a new sign on the north side of Colfax Avenue SE directly across from the Wadena Police Department, 121 Colfax Avenue SE, Wadena.

The Wadena Police Department shared in a news release that the public should feel free to use this location for any internet exchanges for selling and buying. Plautz reiterated that even though this is a safer option, users should still make smart transactions.

"If you pull up and you aren't sure about the purchase, don't complete it," Plautz said.

This area is video monitored, but not audio recorded. The release adds that users should avoid purchases at night and don't do it alone.

Questions should be directed to the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700.