SuperOne celebrates grand opening
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Its official, SuperOne has fully transitioned to their new location in downtown Wadena.
Staff celebrated the occasion with a grand opening celebration, Thursday, June 6. Customers could enjoy a free lunch courtesy of SuperOne. People lined up into the parking lot to enjoy hot dogs and soda.
The new SuperOne location underwent several months of construction and renovation. The final product is a modern grocery shop back on the south side of Wadena.
The new store is located at 120 Aldrich Ave SW in Wadena.