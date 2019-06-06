Search
    SuperOne celebrates grand opening

    By Michael Denny Today at 2:12 p.m.
    SuperOne held its celebratory grand opening on June 6. Michael Denny/Wadena Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    The staff were in good spirits as they handed out hot dogs and soda to incoming customers. Michael Denny/Wadena Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    The celebration was a chance to thank customers while introducing them to the new location. Michael Denny/Wadena Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    Its official, SuperOne has fully transitioned to their new location in downtown Wadena.

    Staff celebrated the occasion with a grand opening celebration, Thursday, June 6. Customers could enjoy a free lunch courtesy of SuperOne. People lined up into the parking lot to enjoy hot dogs and soda.

    The new SuperOne location underwent several months of construction and renovation. The final product is a modern grocery shop back on the south side of Wadena.

    The new store is located at 120 Aldrich Ave SW in Wadena.

