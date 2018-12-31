•1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN — 7% FAT" with "Use or freeze by" dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

•1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with "Use or freeze by" dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

•1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with "Use or freeze by" dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

•3-lb. packages of "Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN — 15% FAT" with a "Use or freeze by" date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

•2.5-lb. packages of "Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN — 7% FAT" with a "Use or freeze by" date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

•3-lb. packages of "STATER BROS. 85% LEAN — 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey" with a "Use or freeze by" date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. P-579" inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The investigation that led to testing of this product is part of a larger effort involving FSIS, the CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners, who have been working together on an illness cluster involving 216 case-patients in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys.