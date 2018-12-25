The Wadena production locations donation efforts culminated on Dec. 14, when all 125 items were delivered to the Wadena Food Shelf.

"The food drive was a great opportunity for our group to work together to positively impact our local community," said Tyler Horstmann, Process & Safety Coordinator. "While our team is thankful for the opportunity to be able to give to those less fortunate this holiday season, I know we are all looking forward to seeing how AgReliant's Giving4Good program and this annual food drive only continues to expand throughout our communities in the future."

The Food Shelf is located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE in Wadena and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. The Food Shelf serves residents of Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton.