All Heart Gala nets more than $38,000

Approximately 210 community members, Tri-County staff and providers, and local business representatives attended. More than 50 items were up for sale during a silent auction, and several high-end items were sold during a live auction, including a 10-day African safari, autographed Minnesota Wild Zack Parise jersey and rustic paella meal. The dueling pianos duo Duelly Noted closed out the night with musical entertainment, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

All proceeds will go toward the rehabilitation and sports medicine departments at Tri-County. They plan to use the funds to further their programs and purchase equipment including exercise devices to be used for post- surgical orthopedic, total joint and neurological patients; expanded pediatric rehab program; Hi Lo tables in private patient rooms and athletic training tables for schools.

Rehab also plans to purchase a neuro sensorimotor integrator (NSI), which is an HD TV touch screen designed to offer therapy procedures for patients who need visual, balance, vertigo and post-concussion therapy after injury, surgery, concussion, spinal cord injury, stroke and more. The NSI was on display at the gala with demonstrations by the rehab staff.

"What a night!" Damlo exclaimed. "We are truly humbled by the support of the community and all who came out to celebrate the success of the Foundation and Tri-County. We have heard great reviews and are very excited about next year's event."

The Foundation is finalizing the date for next year's All Heart Gala and will release details in the coming weeks. For more information about the Foundation, visit TCHC.org/foundation.