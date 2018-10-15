Postal Service shares Christmas shipping dates

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground®

Dec. 4 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express®

Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20 — Priority Mail

Dec. 20 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 22 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express

Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express® shipments mailed December 22 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

Busiest Mailing and Delivery Days Thanks to more people shopping earlier and shopping online, the Postal Service's "busiest day" notion is now a thing of the past. Instead, the Postal Service now has a busiest time, and it starts two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 10, customer traffic is expected to increase and the Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages per week during these two weeks. The week of Dec. 17-23 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. During this week alone, the Postal Service expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards.