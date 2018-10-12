Business Notes: Wurgler joins Bob Beseman's office
Angie Wurgler joins Bob Beseman's office as assistant operations manager
Bob Beseman, LPL Financial Advisor, Investment Center Advisor Group, is pleased to announce Angie Wurgler has joined his team as his new Assistant Operations Manager.
Angie brings with her over 14 years of experience in the financial industry. In this new position, Angie will manage investment service-related requests including scheduling appointments, submitting address and beneficiary changes, maintaining client files, as well as general office administration responsibilities. Angie will also assist in organizing public events.