Thompson began her career with Otter Tail Power Company in 1997 as Research Specialist and quickly found herself involved in a number of different aspects of operations and business. She is a graduate of NDSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and electronics engineering. In addition to her work with Ottertail Power Company, she has held leadership positions in numerous industry organizations and is currently on the Midwest Reliability Organization (MRO) Board of Directors.

Thompson is a native of Underwood where she belongs to the Underwood American Legion Auxiliary. Outside of work, she and her husband Ron enjoy family, church and community activities.