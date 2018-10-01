United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties welcomes new board member
United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties is excited to announce the addition of new board member, JoAnn Thompson. Thompson is Ottertail Power Company Vice President of Asset Management Power, Management of Special Projects and Metering and Construction Services, including CAD and GIS as well as Facilities and Construction/Building Services.
Thompson began her career with Otter Tail Power Company in 1997 as Research Specialist and quickly found herself involved in a number of different aspects of operations and business. She is a graduate of NDSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and electronics engineering. In addition to her work with Ottertail Power Company, she has held leadership positions in numerous industry organizations and is currently on the Midwest Reliability Organization (MRO) Board of Directors.
Thompson is a native of Underwood where she belongs to the Underwood American Legion Auxiliary. Outside of work, she and her husband Ron enjoy family, church and community activities.