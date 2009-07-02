The Wadena Pioneer Journal launched its updated website this week, with new features to improve the experience for our digital readers.

Based on feedback from user studies conducted by a third-party firm, web technology professionals at Forum Communications Co. identified high-priority features, including a streamlined navigation, a live video ticker, a "latest" and "trending" news content module and an overall improved user interface.

“Our focus is to provide readers with lots of relevant, fresh content,” according to Pioneer Journal editor Michael Johnson. “We see this new website as a way to present that content in a better format for our readers.”

The first step in the project was obtaining feedback from the company's most valuable audience – its readers. Considering readers' responses and analytical data, new features were identified as priorities and developed for wadenapj.com.

"We're excited to offer a better online experience for readers, making the site easier to navigate, offering better visibility of the most recent content available, and enhancing accessibility to the visually impaired. These changes offer readers the ability to engage with more content," said Troy Feeken, product manager at Forum Communications.

With the launch of the new site, the Wadena Pioneer Journal e-paper will have free access for all readers for the next two months. Readers can click on the blue e-paper button on the top right of the home page of wadenapj.com. The e-paper transforms the Pioneer Journal's print-first content into rich, interactive online content.

The future of journalism relies on providing accurate information in a flash,” Johnson said. “While we still care deeply about the printed product, this is a step in the right direction to continue to provide a great digital reading experience, as well.”

Please log in to wadenapj.com this week to see our new digital platform. We’ll be working through all the new changes associated and hope to have this new system up to date soon as our past content migrates to the new site.

Please share your thoughts on what you see by emailing: editorial@wadenapj.com or by calling 218-631-2561.



