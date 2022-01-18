WADENA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Minnesota is holding a public Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) webinar with the University of Minnesota Extension at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26. Farmers and others involved in agriculture will have an opportunity to learn more about the ARC/PLC programs and factors to consider when making elections for the 2022 crop year, according to an FSA news release.

The ARC and PLC programs provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety-nets for most American farms. Producers can elect coverage and enroll in crop-by-crop ARC-County or PLC, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for the 2022 crop year. Although election changes for 2022 are optional, enrollment (signed contract) is required for each year of the program. If a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm and makes an election change for 2022, it will be necessary to sign a new contract. The webinar will highlight program information and review coverage options.

You can join the Minnesota FSA and University of Minnesota Extension ARC/PLC webinar through the following link: https://extension.umn.edu/event/2022-farmbill-arcplc-decision

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Daniel Mahoney at (651) 602-7710, or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, and daniel.mahoney@usda.gov by Jan. 20, 2022.

Participants can register in advance or the day of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and posted for future viewing at z.umn.edu/farmbill2022.