With planting season only a few months away, many livestock and crop producers will be getting out and spreading manure on their fields. Did you know many feedlots based on their size are required to have their manure tested? Keep reading to find out more from the Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Why Test Manure?

Testing manure for nutrient content helps us as farmers to meet crop needs efficiently, which leads to increased profitability as well as reduced environmental risk. While you can estimate nutrient content based on animal diet and manure storage methods, the most accurate way to determine the nutrient content of manure is to get it tested by a certified lab. It is also required in Wadena County for feedlots with 100 or more animal units to get their manure tested once every four years, according to a news release from the Wadena County SWCD. Feedlots with 300 or more animal units must also keep records of what and how much manure was applied where. Failure to test and keep records can result in noncompliance with the Minnesota Feedlot Rule.

How to Sample Manure

The Wadena SWCD has ready-to-mail kits at their office (manure not included) available to producers for free. Once you take a manure sample and enclose it in the included container, you can send it to the certified lab along with a check for the test itself (instructions are included in the kit). The lab will test your manure, then send a nutrient content report back.

To get a uniform sample in a liquid manure pit, use a pit agitator directly before collecting your sample. For a solid pack or stockpile, try to collect from enough different areas of the pile to get a representative sample, avoiding the edges, where nutrients have likely been lost. Mix manure from all areas together and pull the necessary amount for the sample and place it in the included container. Put the sample back in the box and send it in as soon as possible to get the most accurate results.

What to do with the results

At the very minimum, test for total nitrogen, total phosphorus, total potassium, and moisture content. The results from the lab will include how much of each nutrient is in your manure sample, which you can use to determine how much to spread on your fields depending on the crop needs. A Manure Application Rate Guide can be found on the MPCA website or at the Wadena SWCD office.

If you have any questions or would like to pick up a manure testing kit, call the Wadena SWCD at 218-632-4201 or stop by the office at 4 Alfred Street NE.