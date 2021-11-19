Shareholders approved a merger bringing together two farm credit organizations serving Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota will merge under the name AgCountry Farm Credit Services beginning January 1.

The merged organization will operate in 82 counties with 46 branch offices. Headquartered in Fargo, the Association will serve over 25,000 member-owners, and have over $10 billion in assets, according to an AgCountry news release.

“We want to first thank our shareholders for exercising their right in helping shape the future of our cooperative,” said Ed Hegland, AgCountry Farm Credit Services board chair. “From the beginning, both boards felt a merger would provide our member-owners with greater long-term benefits, and this vote further affirms that belief.”

AgCountry is a member-owned, locally-governed lending institution that provides credit, financial and insurance services to farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in eastern North Dakota, western Minnesota and central Wisconsin.

“Our commitment to serving agriculture and rural America will only grow stronger with this merger. We look forward to the new opportunities that will be created while keeping the best interests of our members at the center of all that we do,” said Bryan Ankenbauer, Farm Credit Services of North Dakota board chair.

Farm Credit Services of North Dakota is a member-owned agricultural cooperative providing loans to farmers and ranchers for real estate, machinery, livestock and operating needs. FCSND also offers life & disability and crop insurance to the rural community in northwest and north central North Dakota.