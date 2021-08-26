LITCHFIELD, Minn. — Meeker County and the city of Litchfield are now the home of the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way .

Anna Euerle, 19, who attends Ridgewater College, was crowned this year's dairy princess at an evening ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, announced Midwest Dairy.

For the next year Euerle will be the official goodwill ambassador for Minnesota's dairy industry and families. She'll make public appearances, classroom visits and speaking engagements with the goal to connect consumers to dairy families.

Euerle was chosen from a group of 10 local dairy princess finalists from across the state. The judging was based on the candidate's general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm.

The runners-up were Isabelle Lindahl of Lindstrom, representing Chisago County, and Megan Meyer of Rollingstone, representing Winona County.

The other local dairy princesses are Kelsey Erf, of Oakdale, representing Washington County; Emily Leonard, Norwood Young America, representing Carver County; Jessica Ohmann, Albany, representing Stearns County; Alaina Johnson, Dakota, representing Houston County; Katrina Thoe, Hayfield, representing Dodge County; Kelsey Kuball, Waterville, representing Rice County; and Emeliya Dose, Plainview, representing Wabasha County.

Euerle's first official duty as Princess Kay will be sitting in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building at the fairgrounds as her likeness is carved into a 90-pound block of butter. Euerle will be in the cooler for more than eight hours on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27. This will be final fair for sculptor Linda Christensen. She has carved the winners for 50 years.

The other nine finalists will have their likenesses carved by Gerry Kulzer throughout the run of the fair.

The Princess Kay program is sponsored by Midwest Dairy and is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.