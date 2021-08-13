Minnesota Future Farmers of America and 4-H members are encouraged to help design the upcoming specialized agricultural license plate.

Similar to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ critical habitat license plates, the specialized agriculture license plates will support agricultural programs provided by 4-H and FFA across the state. There will be an annual contribution of $20 associated with the plates.

Minnesotans will be able to purchase the specialized agriculture plate in early 2022.

The design themes are the lands and activities related to agriculture in Minnesota. The design area is a square or circular area on the left side along with the space above and below the plate numbers.

The deadline to submit is Oct. 1.

For more information and to submit a design, visit the Minnesota FFA Foundation website or the University of Minnesota Extension 4-H website.