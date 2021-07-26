The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is issuing special use permits to hay several waterfowl production areas in four counties, according to a USFWS news release.

Douglas County: Urness and Brandon Townships (Ellingson Waterfowl Production Area and Stowe Lake Waterfowl Production Area)

Grant County: Pelican Lake, Lund, and Delaware Townships (Bah Lakes Waterfowl Production Area and Bailey Slough Waterfowl Production Area)

Otter Tail County: Erhard's Grove, Nidaros, Friberg, Norwegian Grove, Western, Tumuli, Inman, and Buse Townships (Backstrom, Bjerkevedt, Duenow, Gardner, Hensch, Nicholson, Rokes, and Townsend Waterfowl Production Areas)

Wilkin County: Prairie View Township (Bellmore Waterfowl Production Area)

Cooperators must bid for the units they are interested in. The highest bid for each unit will be granted a special use permit valid from Aug. 12-Sept. 15, 2021. Bids must be delivered to the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District office by Aug. 11, 2021.

To obtain a bid package or for more information, please call Hannah Kruenegel at 218-770-2515 or email hannah_kruenegel@fws.gov.