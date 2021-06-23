Les and Brenda Schwartz of Wadena knew they were on to something sweet when they started tapping maple trees at their farm near Sebeka some 15 years ago.

They've continued to make the delectable liquid all the while showing off the process to anyone interested. Their commitment to this way of life helped them earn the 2021 Wadena County Farm Family of the Year award.

The Schwartz's bought their property about 20 years ago with Les' brother-in-law farming the tillable acres for a few years. About 15 years ago they started tapping maple trees. The first year, 29 trees were tapped. Each year they continued tapping more trees than the previous year until about five years ago when they reached 400 trees tapped, which yields between 100-150 gallons of maple syrup. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup.

They also tap birch syrup from the sap. They still use buckets to collect the sap.

The couple are Sebeka graduates. Les said they moved away for a while and moved back in 1986. Les used to work at the Wadena Tech School.

Les' brothers, Larry and Doug, help with tapping the trees, collecting the sap and cooking it down into syrup. His sister Barb helps with sap collection and canning the syrup. Others, including the couples son's Eric and Rory and cousins help when time allows.

The last eight years Henning 10th graders have helped tap trees, collect syrup and cook it down. 4-H groups, Boy Scouts, garden clubs, other schools, neighbors and friends have all stopped in to see the process.

Les stays active in marketing farm products within the Farm to School program; he's the current president of the Wadena Area Growers Association (Wadena Farmers Market); and has held classes with the local Extension Home Study groups on making syrup.

The Farm Family of the Year recognition program has existed for over 36 years and honors farm families across Minnesota for their contributions to their local communities and the state's agricultural industry.

It's sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension; the University's Colleges of Veterinary Medicine and Food, Agricultural and Natural Resources Sciences; and the University's Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station.