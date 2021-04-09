University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host several online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and Secure Beef Supply (SBS) training sessions starting in February through April.

Producers only need to attend one of these free workshops to receive a three-year BQA certification, and they will also learn the steps needed to begin their own Secure Beef Supply plan, according to a University of Minnesota Extension news release.

A BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. BQA certification is still voluntary for producers to complete, however, when a producer does not have current BQA certification the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.

Pre-registration is required. You will not be able to access the Zoom meeting room without first pre-registering and receiving the secure Zoom link and passcode from Extension staff. The two-hour training and certification session is free. Only one person from each operation is required to be certified to ensure the entire operation follows the BQA standards. However, everyone who handles and manages fed cattle is encouraged to become BQA certified. Certification is good for three years.

Register for the online training using the specific link for the training you wish to attend:

Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAApril20

Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAMay6

Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAMay18

Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAJune3

Families are able to view the training on the same computer/mobile device, and all viewers will receive credit for certification. At the time of entering the Zoom webinar you will be instructed to enter the registration code of all participants viewing the webinar from your computer/mobile device, and only those whose registration code is submitted during the time of the webinar will receive credit for completing the online certification.