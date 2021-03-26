Empty rural schools dot the prairies, mostly falling into disrepair. But one in eastern North Dakota is seeing new life as a fiber arts center, and the women building it are expecting wool craft enthusiasts from all over the world.

The Nome Schoolhouse was built in 1916, and the gym was added in 1949. It last saw students in 1970. It had seen some use, off and on, over the years. But it was sitting empty and definitely falling into disrepair when Chris Armbrust and Teresa Perleberg found it.

The two combined their burgeoning fiber arts businesses into Shepherd Industries LLC and purchased the schoolhouse and the surrounding land for their Fiber Arts Retreat Center. They've been remodeling and retrofitting the space to fit their needs.

Besides class space and a retail sales area, the schoolhouse will also feature a dining room and events center, with a chef on-site and an 11-room boutique hotel. They also plan to have a variety of wool-bearing animals in the barn out back.

"It will be just a huge education and fiber retreat center," Armbrust said.

"It's real North Dakota," Perleberg said. "You'll be looking out at sheep grazing as you're eating in the dining room. It'll be a true experience."

Armbrust and Perleberg have customers all over the world for their fiber businesses, and some are already planning a trip to the schoolhouse to see how it's done.

Wool experience

Teresa Perleberg's herd started as a small family hobby of four sheep in 2005 when her daughter asked for them for her eighth birthday.

"I wanted to learn how to spin wool into yarn, which I did," she said.

The herd has grown to 125, and Perleberg uses the wool for her fiber arts business, Bear Creek Felting. She developed patterns for felted animals, then started selling needle felting kits online in 2008. They're extremely popular, and that led to an online felting academy to demonstrate for customers around the world how to put them together.

"It was just like the perfect medium for me when I found it, and everything just clicked," she said.

For Armbrust, it started with an interest in spinning wool and four alpacas. A shortage of small custom mills led her to a new career path. About 12 years ago, she started processing her own wool, and then Teresa's, and then it started coming in from around the country.

"You name it, I've processed it," she said. "The bulk of the business is sheep."

But her Dakota Fiber Mill business was getting too big for her home-based operation, and it was the same story for Perleberg's Bear Creek Felting. They started looking for a place to build their businesses together.

"I myself was busting at the seams," Armbrust said. "I was not even taking new customers in. So I had to add machines, but I had no space, so I had to build. We can build something here on our land."

Now Armbrust is moving her industrial mill to a large addition to the Nome schoolhouse. Videos on their "Ewe Tube" channel on YouTube show the building's transformation from dilapidated to modern, as well as showing some felting demonstrations and other wool-related hobbies.

"We never thought that a new building would have much character or history, or as much support from the community," Perleberg said. "We are so glad that we found the school here in Nome."

The support from the community has been of great help. The first public event planned when the project is finished will be the Nome All-School Reunion in June. The official grand opening is scheduled for July 1.