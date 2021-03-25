On Saturday, the Professional Bull Riders posted a TikTok video on their Twitter page with a young boy “fighting” a bull. The video featured the child up-close and personal with the bull from several different angles, with the child even touching the bull twice.

While the bull seemed very tame and the child appeared to be in little to no danger during the making of the video, there was a strong reaction from PBR followers about the responsibility of the content creator — assumedly the parent — and the PBR itself for posting the video.

This cowboy is back at it. (🎥: The Denim Kyote) pic.twitter.com/D80d4cX1uc — PBR (@PBR) March 20, 2021

One follower replied to PBR saying, “This is stupid and irresponsible… This is horrible marketing.”

Another follower tweeted, “Beyond irresponsible. Even more irresponsible of PBR (knowing adults) to post this to a media account condoning this type of behavior. Easily could be imitated with a child who has absolutely no idea they could be injured or worse.”

Emily Krekelberg, extension educator for farm safety and health at the University of Minnesota Extension, joined the conversation on Twitter as well.

“This is downright reckless,” she posted. “Is a child’s life worth a “cute” video? Bulls are DANGEROUS. Bulls can KILL full grown adults. Complacency kills.”

This is downright reckless. Is a child’s life worth a “cute” video? Bulls are DANGEROUS. Bulls can KILL full grown adults. Complacency kills. https://t.co/tdqCXWQFkk — Emily Krekelberg (@em_krekelberg) March 22, 2021

“Where is the line between safety and trying to get that cute video or photo,” Krekelberg later said. “I was very concerned and a little bit sad (after seeing the video). Yes, it turned out OK this time, but somebody could see that and try to do the same thing. It could end very, very differently. Instantly I thought to myself, this is wrong.

“I grew up on a dairy farm and I understand that sometimes you need to go in and work with livestock. I know that there are age-appropriate tasks involved with livestock when it comes to children, but as far as being in a pen, working with an animal — a bull nonetheless — I just recommend that that should not even be a conversation,” she added. “Children should not be around bulls and children that young (as seen in the video) should not be around livestock of any size without a fence between them.”

Krekelberg does realize that many farm parents want their children to be excited and involved on the farm, but she warns that getting children involved with livestock can take extra precautions.

“The best way to get them excited is to get them involved and up-close and personal, I know that because I lived that when I was younger,” she said. “But with livestock especially, all it takes is a split-second for something to happen.”