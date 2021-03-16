He is a native of Olivia, Minn., where he grew up farming soybeans and corn. He obtained a degree in agriculture from the University of Minnesota Crookston and joined R.D. Offutt Farms shortly after graduating in 1994, according to a R.D. Offutt news release.

Steffel has worked in every aspect of the operation, from unloading seed trucks and cutting seed to running planters, cultivators, harvesters and working on irrigators. At the Park Rapids farm, he served as a team lead for 13 years and then as the farm manager for seven years before earning the Regional Farm Manager position.

Steffel and his family have called Park Rapids home since the beginning of his career. He has also been active in the local school system, including coaching girls’ JV basketball for several years and regularly participating in Ag in the Classroom programs, as the release stated.

