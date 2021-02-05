Last fall, South Dakota's fledgling winter wheat crop was doing well, with more than three-quarters of the crop rated good or excellent. But dry conditions and lack of snow cover — which exposed the now-dormant crop to more wind damage — have combined to hammer winter wheat in the state.

Even in early November, after the crop had begun to decline, "67% of winter wheat was good or excellent. But we've seen a steady downgrading of winter wheat conditions in South Dakota all winter long so far. It's predominantly drought-based and no snow and snow cover. It's (winter wheat) really been left out there to endure the winter on its own," said Reid Christopherson, executive director of the South Dakota Wheat Commission.

The most recent "State Stories" report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, found that dry conditions and unseasonably warm weather were common across the Upper Midwest in late January. The state-by-state report examines winter weather's effects on "crops, livestock, fruit trees; consideration for moisture, snow cover, temperatures, and crop condition; and the effect of weather, insects, diseases, etc., on crops and livestock."

For South Dakota, the report found for the week ending Jan. 24, topsoil moisture supplies rated just 38% adequate, 43% short and 19% very short. Subsoil moisture supplies were even more limited, with 36% adequate, 44% short and 20% very short.

Winter wheat conditions in late January in the state were rated 32% good, 47% fair and 21% poor or very poor.

South Dakota winter wheat was doing much better in the fall of 2020. In late October, 77% of the crop was rated good or excellent, with 18% fair and 5% percent poor or very poor.

But drought and the "constant barrage of wind and being sandblasted by dirt and snow have made it kind of tough," he said.

Unlike spring wheat, which is planted in the spring and harvested in the fall, winter wheat is planted in the fall, goes dormant in winter and resumes growing in the spring. Typically, winter wheat is harvested before spring wheat and can help to spread out the workload, as well as potentially reduce risk.

Both winter wheat and spring wheat are important in South Dakota. In 2020, farmers in the state planted 770,000 acres of spring wheat and 630,00 acres of winter wheat, according to USDA.

Winter wheat in much of the state potentially could begin to come out of dormancy in about six weeks, and precipitation then could give a much-needed boost, Christopherson said.

"Maybe a well-timed rain would produce some results that would be very welcomed," he said. "Otherwise, I'll think we have a tough future (for the new winter wheat crop)," he said.

Some winter wheat apparently was planted as what Christopherson called "a low-cost cover crop." Winter wheat in some of those fields, especially ones hit particularly hard by drought and wind, possibly could be abandoned this spring and some other crop planted in its place, he said.

