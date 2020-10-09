The United States Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for the Dairy Margin Coverage program on Oct. 13 for 2021 enrollment. Signup runs through Dec. 11, according to a USDA news release.

DMC is a voluntary risk management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer, according to the release. DMC payments triggered for seven months in 2019 and three months so far in 2020. More than 23,000 operations enrolled in DMC in 2019, and more than 13,000 in 2020, as the release stated.

To determine the appropriate level of coverage for a specific dairy operation, producers can utilize the online dairy decision tool, which is designed to assist producers with calculating total premium costs and administrative fees associated with participation in DMC, according to the release.

There is also historical analysis from the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin that illustrates what DMC indemnity payments might have been had the program been available over the previous two decades. The analysis shows that over time, DMC payments made to producers exceed premiums paid, according to the release.

Additional support

USDA offers a variety of programs that have helped dairy producers, including insurance, disaster assistance and conservation programs. Signup is now underway for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, which will provide another round of assistance for dairy producers and many other eligible producers.